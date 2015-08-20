ATHENS Aug 20 Greece made a 3.2 billion euro
($3.56 billion) payment to the European Central Bank on a
maturing government bond on Thursday, tapping cash from its
first disbursement of bailout money, a senior government
official said.
"The payment was made, the funds are on their way," the
official told Reuters, declining to be named.
Greece received the first tranche of funds from its new
bailout loan on Thursday after the European Stability Mechanism
approved a rescue of up to 86 billion euros on Wednesday.
The first tranche amounts to 13 billion euros, of which
about 12 billion euros will be used to pay down debt, including
an earlier bridge loan and the maturing Greek government bond
held by the ECB.
The initial tranche was paid in cash. Another 10 billion
euros for the recapitalisation of banks was sent to a segregated
account in the form of ESM notes.
(1 US dollar = 0.8981 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)