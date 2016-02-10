BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
ATHENS Feb 10 European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi enjoys 'strong' support among its Governing Council, Central Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.
"Mr Draghi enjoys strong support, I would say almost unanimous, in the Governing Council," Stournaras, a member of the council, told Greek lawmakers.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017