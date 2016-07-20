ATHENS, July 20 Greece made a 1.54 billion euro ($1.695 billion) payment to the European Central Bank on a maturing government bond and accrued interest on Wednesday, tapping cash from a bailout disbursement in June, government officials said.

"The payment was made, the funds are on their way," one of the officials told Reuters, declining to be named.

Greece made total payments of 2.64 billion euros, including the ECB held bond and other maturing government paper held by other euro zone central banks, the official said.

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) disbursed 7.5 billion euros in bailout funds to Athens in late June after the successful conclusion of the country's performance review.

The money was part of a 10.3 billion euro second instalment of Greece's third bailout of up to 86 billion euros, agreed last August.

(1 US dollar = 0.9099 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)