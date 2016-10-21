ATHENS Oct 21 The European Central Bank will
need to take a new debt sustainability analysis into account
before deciding whether Greece can be included in its
quantitative easing programme, ECB's Francesco Drudi said on
Friday.
Referring to ECB governing council decisions on Thursday
Drudi, the ECB's mission chief for Greece, said: "It was not
time to decide on QE inclusion (for Greece)."
"The new debt sustainability analysis to come will take into
account these (debt relief) measures. There will be analysis and
it will be an important input for the assessment by the ECB
governing council," he told a conference in Athens.
He also said that Greek "debt relief measures should be
designed in a way that does not discourage the path of reforms".
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)