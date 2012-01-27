BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Central Bank will not take part in a deal to alleviate Greece's debt which Athens is currently negotiating with private creditors, ECB board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday.

"As you know, the abbreviation stands for private sector involvement. The ECB and the euro system are clearly not private," Asmussen told Reuters.

"It's down to the Greek government now to choose quickly the parameters of a bond swap in negotiations with private creditors, so that debt sustainability is guaranteed."

Greece needs to strike a deal with creditors in the next couple of days to unlock its next aid package of 130 billion euros in order to avoid a chaotic default.

Asmussen also said he expected a treaty imposing stricter budget rules, the so-called fiscal compact, to be signed by European heads of states and government at a summit on Monday.