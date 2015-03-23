(Corrects to "sustainability" from "stability" in paragraph 4)
PODGORICA, March 23 Greece's financial aid
programme is set to be changed to accommodate its new
government, a senior European Central Bank official said on
Monday, noting that the bank stood ready to support the country.
"There is a clear willingness and good faith on all sides to
step up the efforts and deliver within this framework ... taken
in the Eurogroup," ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said
at a news conference in Montenegro, referring to an agreement
with euro zone member states in February.
"The three institutions, including the ECB, are commited to
support this as much as we can."
"It is understood that the programme will be amended to
reflect the new priorities of the Greek government ... to make
sure than any change of the programme reaches an equivalent
outcome in terms of ... fiscal sustainability," he said. "That's
what will be discussed in the next days."
