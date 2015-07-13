BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
FRANKFURT, July 13 The European Central Bank is seen holding Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady to Greek banks when its Governing Council of policy-setters talk by phone on Monday, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Two people said that they did not anticipate an increase yet, with the Greek government now tasked with passing legislation to reform in the coming days in return for aid.
"I'm sure that (Bank of Greece Governor) Yannis Stournaras will ask. But I am also sure that the governors will not increase ELA," said one of those people. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.