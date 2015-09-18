FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Greece needs to implement its
pension reform to ensure it can fully pay pensions in the years
to come, the president of the European Central Bank said in a
letter published on Friday.
"Full implementation of these reforms will improve the
long-term sustainability of the pension system," Mario Draghi
said in response to a letter from a member of the European
parliament.
"The sustainability of the pension system is crucial from a
social fairness perspective, not least because it is necessary
to ensure that the Greek state remains able to pay pensions in
the longer term," Draghi said.
Greece is set to hold elections on Sunday, with polls
showing the leftist Syriza party and its conservative rival neck
and neck.
Syriza has promised to implement a bailout deal struck last
month but also negotiate open issues such collective pay
bargaining and pension reform. It has also pledged to seek debt
relief.
To read Mario Draghi's letter, please click:
here
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)