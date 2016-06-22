FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank
reinstated Greek banks' access to its cheap funding operations
on Wednesday, allowing lenders to come off an expensive
emergency lifeline after more than a year.
Greek banks lost their access to the ECB's regular funding
mechanism early last year when Athens came close to being
ejected from the euro zone, and lenders have been relying on
Emergency Liquidity Assistance ever since.
While Greek debt is still rated "junk" by credit agencies,
the ECB waived its minimum credit rating requirement, letting
banks post government-guaranteed debt as collateral in exchange
for normal funding, a big step in normalising their operations
and reducing costs.
The interest rate on Emergency Liquidity Assistance is
around 1.5 percent, well above the ECB's main refinancing rate,
currently set at 0 percent.
