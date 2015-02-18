* Clock ticks on Athens as ECB governors meet in Frankfurt
* Meeting on finance for banks key to Greece's future
* Germany resists extra funding but others ask for leniency
(Adds comment from euro zone source)
By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Feb 18 European Central Bank
policymakers debated on Wednesday whether to allow more
emergency funding for Greek banks with opinions divided as
Athens came under pressure to accept an extended aid-for-reform
programme.
Greece's new leftist-led government said it will request an
extension of a loan agreement on Thursday but it has yet to
agree on the terms of any such deal with its euro zone
creditors.
The ECB's policymaking Governing Council was meeting to
decide how far the cash-strapped country may support its
troubled banks, which are suffering rising deposit outflows due
to the political uncertainty.
While the ECB is unlikely to lower the ceiling on emergency
lending assistance (ELA) by the Greek central bank, a refusal to
increase it would be bad news for the banks, which are close to
using up the full 65 billion euros granted so far.
The meeting of central bank chiefs from across the euro zone
was expected to run into the evening. The ECB does not want to
be sucked into an intensely political debate but the governors'
decision is a crucial part of the jigsaw.
"The question is how things will continue with Greece," said
one European official. "From the European side, there is the
hope that one might find a way forward this week."
The ECB's decision two weeks ago to stop banks presenting
Greek government bonds as collateral in return for funds raised
pressure on Athens to reach a deal with the euro zone.
Talks among finance ministers broke down on Monday but there
are rising expectations that a loan request will lead to an
emergency Eurogroup meeting on Friday or at the weekend to
clinch an agreement.
Opposition in EU paymaster Germany will make it difficult
for the ECB to cut Athens any financial slack although other
countries are in favour of doing so.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who has warned against the
misuse of the emergency funding to indirectly finance the Greek
state, opposed any increase in the cap, the sources said.
But while some governors share his reservations, others want
more leniency.
One euro zone central bank official forecast a "slight
increase" in ELA for Greece, stressing that the ECB "has to try
to preserve financial stability" and "its role is not to teach
Greece some kind of lesson".
CAPITAL CONTROLS?
Unless Athens agrees an extended aid programme soon, keeping
ELA capped would put lenders in a funding squeeze that could
require the introduction of capital controls to limit savers
taking out more of their money, the sources said.
A senior Greek banker told Reuters up to 500 million euros
($571 million) had been withdrawn from Greek bank accounts on
both Thursday and Friday last week.
There was a lull on Monday but deposit outflows picked up
again on Tuesday after talks collapsed, the banker said. ECB
officials are keeping tabs on such movements daily, people
familiar with the matter said.
"The situation of the banks is getting more and more
difficult every day," said a European official. "In the end, in
order to safeguard the banking system, capital controls will
probably have to be imposed."
It was not clear whether the ECB would issue any statement
after Wednesday's meeting.
The ECB's chief economist Peter Praet has cautioned that the
funding is for the short term only.
One senior official said that ECB President Mario Draghi
would turn first to European leaders to guarantee the solvency
of Greek banks before considering whether to pull the plug on
emergency liquidity.
Were the ECB to cancel all emergency funding, as it
threatened to do with Cyprus in 2013, it would force Athens to
choose between striking a new deal with its international
lenders or facing bankruptcy.
"Pulling the plug on Greece would have potentially
catastrophic consequences," said Ashoka Mody, a former IMF
official who helped design Ireland's bailout.
"The ECB's threats are completely empty. Despite all the
bluster, it has no choice. The ECB has to ask itself how it can
stabilize the financial system, not undermine it."
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens and
Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt; Editing by Paul Taylor)