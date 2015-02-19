FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank
would feel more comfortable if Greece introduced capital
controls to stem the outflow of deposits from the country's
banks, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on
Thursday, citing central bank sources.
The ECB agreed a modest increase in emergency funding for
Greek banks on Wednesday, putting pressure on Athens to strike a
financing deal with its European partners before its lenders run
out of money.
"The ECB Governing Council and the ECB banking supervisor
would be more comfortable if there were capital controls to
prevent the banks bleeding (money)," the FAZ quoted an ECB
source as saying.
The FAZ is a conservative German newspaper, which often
takes a stance similar to that of the Bundesbank. The ECB
declined to comment on the report.
Greek banks have seen deposit outflows pick up in recent
days as the new leftist-led government has failed to agree an
extension of its international bailout, which expires on Feb.
28.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John O'Donnell)