FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank on
Thursday denied a report in a German newspaper that it would
feel more comfortable if Greece introduced capital controls to
stem the outflow of deposits from its banks.
Responding to the report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung (FAZ), which cited central bank sources, the ECB said
the Governing Council of policymakers had not addressed the
issue.
"There was no discussion on capital controls in the
Governing Council," said a spokeswoman.
The ECB agreed a modest increase in emergency funding for
Greek banks on Wednesday, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a
financing deal with its European partners before its lenders run
out of money.
"The ECB Governing Council and the ECB banking supervisor
would be more comfortable if there were capital controls to
prevent the banks bleeding (money)," the FAZ had quoted an ECB
source as saying.
The FAZ is a German conservative newspaper that often takes
a stance similar to that of the Bundesbank.
Greek banks have seen deposit outflows pick up in recent
days as the new leftist-led government has failed to agree an
extension of its international bailout, which expires on Feb.
28.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)