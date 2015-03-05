NICOSIA, March 5 Greece cannot rely on the
European Central Bank to raise a limit on Athens' issuance of
short-term debt, ECB President Mario Draghi suggested on
Thursday.
He also said the rules meant the ECB could not buy Greek
bonds under its new asset-buying programme.
Asked about the short-term debt limit at a news conference
following the ECB's meeting in Cyprus, Draghi said that the bank
was prohibited by European rules from direct or indirect
financing of governments.
"The ECB is a rule-based institution. It is not a political
institution," Draghi said.
Athens is running out of options to fund itself despite
striking a deal with the euro zone in February to extend its
bailout by four months. Faced with a fall in revenues, it is
expected to run out of cash by the end of March, maybe sooner.
One funding option would be to raise a 15-billion-euro
($16.69 billion) cap on Athens' issuance of Treasury bills, or
short-term debt. The cap has already been reached, and the ECB
has a veto over lifting it.
The cap is sensitive because Greek banks have used the
T-bills to access central bank funding and then invest in more
T-bills, helping the state cover its short-term needs.
(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)