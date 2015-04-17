By Marc Jones and John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, April 17
FRANKFURT, April 17 The European Central Bank
has analysed a scenario in which Greece runs out of money and
starts paying civil servants with IOUs, creating a virtual
second currency within the euro bloc, people with knowledge of
the exercise told Reuters.
Greece is close to having to repay the International
Monetary Fund about 1 billion euros in May and officials at the
ECB are growing concerned.
Although the Greek government has repeatedly said that it
wants to honour its debts, officials at the ECB are considering
the possibility that it may not, in work undertaken by the
so-called adverse scenarios group.
Any default by Greece would force the ECB to act and
possibly restrict Greek banks' crucial access to emergency
liquidity funding.
Officials fear however that such action could push
cash-strapped Athens into paying civil servants in IOUs in order
to avoid using up scarce euros.
"The fact is we are not seeing any progress... So we have to
look at these scenarios," said one person with knowledge of the
matter.
A spokesman for the ECB said it "does not engage in
speculation about how specific scenarios regarding Greece could
unfold."
One Greek government official, who declined to be named,
said there was no need to examine such a scenario because Athens
was optimistic it would reach a deal with its international
lenders by the end of the month.
Greece has dismissed a recent report suggesting it would
need to tap all its remaining cash reserves across the public
sector, a total of 2 billion euros, to pay civil service wages
and pensions at the end of the month.
PLUNDERED SAVINGS
Experts at the ECB have concluded that using IOUs to pay
public sector wages would probably fail to avert a full-blown
crisis and could even threaten Greece's future in the 19-country
euro zone.
Those officials believe that up to 30 percent of Greeks
would end up receiving such government IOUs rather than payment
in euros, which would only put further pressure on Greek banks
because those workers were likely then to plunder their savings.
The banks would then be forced to tap increasing amounts of
emergency liquidity funding or boost their capital base.
But the banks could not use the IOUs as security for drawing
down the emergency credit because the ECB would not accept them.
"The IOUs, I just don't think it can work," said the first
person who spoke to Reuters. "That could effectively be it, they
would be out (of the euro)."
Those fears were voiced by others familiar with ECB
thinking.
"With a parallel currency ... you are getting to something
so tailored that you are almost in Grexit," said a second
person. "It is something that is outside the institutional
set-up."
A default by Greece could force the ECB to intervene and
insist that any security offered in return for emergency funding
be cut in value to reflect the country's default status.
Greek officials insist that there is no plan for default.
However in a recent letter from Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to German chancellor Angela Merkel, he said wages and
pensions would have to take priority before repayment of debt if
he was forced to make a choice.
The conclusions of the ECB's 'adverse scenario' group is in
line with the message euro zone officials have been sending to
Athens for some time, namely that they should not go it alone
with radical measures.
For the ECB, the introduction of a type of second currency
in Greece would also hamper it in setting borrowing costs in the
euro zone.
Additional reporting by Renee Maletzou in Athens
Sophie Walker)