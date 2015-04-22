ATHENS, April 22 The European Central Bank will
continue to provide liquidity to Greece's banks as long as they
remain solvent and have sufficient collateral, ECB Executive
Board Member Benoit Coeure told Greek newspaper Kathimerini on
Wednesday in an interview.
He said imposing capital controls was "not a working
assumption" for the ECB, while speculation about Greece leaving
the euro was "out of the question."
Asked about whether the ECB would return to Athens profits
made on Greek bonds it bought at the height of the debt crisis,
Coeure said that this hinged on Greece successfully concluding
its bailout review.
He told the paper that uncertainty over the standoff between
Athens and its creditors was dragging down economic activity and
risked impacting the health of its financial system.
"In recent days, there has been tangible progress in the
quality of the discussions with the three institutions - the
ECB, the European Commission and the IMF - which can be built
upon," Coeure said.
"Still, significant differences on substance remain and
substantial further work is needed. We wish these discussions to
succeed."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou;
Editing by Kim Coghill)