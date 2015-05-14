(Adds details, comments in parliament)
ATHENS May 14 Repayment of what Greece owes to
the European Central Bank should be pushed into the future, but
it is not an option because it fills ECB chief Mario Draghi's
"soul with fear", Greece's finance minister said on Thursday.
Yanis Varoufakis said Draghi, president of the European
Central Bank, cannot risk irritating Germany with such a debt
swap because of Berlin's objection to his bond-buying programme.
Varoufakis first raised the idea of swapping Greek debt for
growth-linked or perpetual bonds when his leftist government
came to power earlier this year, But Athens has since dropped
the proposal after it got a cool reception from euro zone
partners.
The outspoken minister, who has been sidelined in talks with
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders, brought
it up again on Thursday, saying 27 billion euros of bonds owed
to the ECB after 6.7 billion euros worth are repaid in July and
August should be pushed back.
"What must be done (is that) these 27 billion of bonds that
are still held by the ECB should be taken from there and sent
overnight to the distant future," he told parliament.
"How could this be done? Through a swap. The idea of a swap
between the Greek government and the ECB fills Mr. Draghi's soul
with fear. Because you know that Mr. Draghi is in a big struggle
against the Bundesbank, which is fighting against QE. Mr.
Weidmann in particular is opposing it."
Varoufakis was referring to the ECB's quantitative easing
(QE) or bond-buying plan and Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann's unabashed criticism of it.
Varoufakis said the bond-buying plan is "everything for Mr.
Draghi" but that "allowing such a swap of our own new bonds with
these bonds ... would feed Mr. Weidmann with excuses to create
problems with the ECB's QE."
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government stormed to power
in January promising it would end austerity and demand a debt
writeoff from lenders to make the country's debt manageable.
It has spoken little about debt relief in recent months as
it tries to focus on reaching a deal with lenders on a
cash-for-reforms deal, which has proved difficult amid a
deadlock on pension and labour issues.
