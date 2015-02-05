PARIS Feb 5 The ECB's decision to end its
waiver on credit requirements for Greek bonds puts the onus on
governments to hammer a deal on the Greek debt crisis, French
President Francois Hollande said on Thursday, adding that this
was a legitimate move.
It is up to governments, and in particular the Eurogroup
meetings of euro zone finance ministers, to make decisions,
Hollande told a news conference.
The ECB decision "also tells the Greek government that it
must announce a framework for reforms," he said.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by
James Regan)