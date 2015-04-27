BRUSSELS, April 27 The European Central Bank's
Vice President said on Monday that he was confident Greece could
reach a debt deal with its international lenders.
Vitor Constancio was asked about reports of a reshuffle in
Greece's negotiating team.
"I am not familiar with that reshuffle. I will not comment
on that. But it is true that I am confident that an agreement
will be reached," he told journalists on the sidelines of a
conference in Brussels.
