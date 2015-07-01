(Repeats with no changes)
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, June 30 For followers of the chaotic
events in Europe in recent weeks, Benoit Coeure's remarks that
Greece could leave the euro may have sounded like a statement of
the obvious.
But for the usually cautious European Central Bank, the
comments from one of its top officials were a loaded political
warning and the first of its kind from the ECB to Athens that
its Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is playing with fire.
The message, delivered by one of President Mario Draghi's
most trusted allies in a French newspaper, may have sought to
bring Athens back to the negotiating table it left last week.
On Tuesday, it emerged that Greece had submitted a new
request for a two-year deal with its international creditors, a
sign that communication channels remained open.
Despite Coeure's express desire that Greece stays within the
euro zone, his public admission that it could go will be viewed
with trepidation by many in Greece, where the economy depends on
central-bank funding to keep going.
"A Greek exit from the euro zone, so far a theoretical
issue, can, unfortunately, not be ruled out any more," Coeure
told Les Echos, in the first public admission of its kind from
the central bank that a country could leave the bloc.
Coeure's remarks, unusual because they weigh into a
political debate that the ECB had sought to distance itself
from, come at a time of frantic diplomacy to bring Athens back
from the brink.
GRAVE DOUBTS
On Sunday, Greece will hold a referendum on the bailout
terms offered by its creditors.
If Greeks vote "Yes" in the referendum for the aid package,
Coeure said he had "no doubt" euro zone partners will find ways
to meet commitments towards Greece. If the answer was "No", he
said "it would be very difficult to resume political dialogue".
The statement from the ECB Executive Board member in charge
of Greek negotiations laid bare grave doubts shared by other
members of the six-person board about Greece's future in the
currency. It also attracted criticism that the ECB was seeking
to steer events.
That board - which currently includes appointees from Italy,
Germany and France - last Sunday, had already told euro zone
central bank chiefs to turn down a Greek request for billions of
euros of emergency funding, prompting Greek banks to shut their
doors and limit daily cash withdrawals to 60 euros.
"This is a very dangerous game that they are playing," said
Paul de Grauwe of the London School of Economics, who criticised
Coeure's remarks because they appeared to be aimed at shaping
the outcome of negotiations.
"It is a problem that central bankers will make these hugely
political decisions," he said. ECB officials play down any such
influence and portray their role as that of 'technocrats'.
The euro zone crisis, however, has forced them to leave the
sidelines and play a more active role in negotiations, European
officials said.
The introduction of capital controls and a default to the
International Monetary Fund threatens Greece's future in the
euro zone, pointing to a fragmentation of the bloc that Draghi
had said was indestructible in 2011.
"I have no doubt whatsoever about the strength of the euro,
about its permanence, about its irreversibility," he then told
the European Parliament, before promising the following year to
do whatever it takes to protect the currency.
Critics now fear that this includes political interference.
"We want a monetary union to be embedded in a democratic
system," said De Grauwe. "One where unelected officials take
over is not acceptable."
