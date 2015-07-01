FRANKFURT, July 1 Euro zone central bank chiefs
are likely to maintain their existing cap on a funding lifeline
to Greece when they meet on Wednesday, people familiar with the
matter said, keeping pressure on Greece as its lenders run out
of cash.
Hopes that Greece may be willing to soften its stance after
a failed last-minute attempt to avert default to the
International Monetary Fund will discourage the central bankers
from taking more radical action, such as calling in some of the
emergency funds already provided.
The Governing Council of decision makers has pared back
support to a bare minimum ahead of a bailout referendum that
could decide Greece's future in the euro, but is reluctant to do
anything that further destabilises Greece's feeble lenders.
Tightening the Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek
banks, used to make payouts, could force Greece to lower its
60-euro-a-day limit on cash withdrawals. That would risk turning
public opinion against the euro ahead of the referendum.
"Freezing the level of ELA would say to Greece that we are
not very happy with the situation but also that we are not going
to be the ones to pull the plug," said one person familiar with
preparations for the meeting.
"It's a very delicate situation," the person said. "Things
are getting tougher day by day for Greece."
President Mario Draghi will chair the gathering of euro zone
central bank heads and his own executive in the ECB's Frankfurt
headquarters at around the same time as euro zone finance
ministers talk by phone.
Athens is set to put new proposals for a two-year loan
agreement and a debt rescheduling to the euro zone ministers
after hinting that leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras might
be willing to scrap a referendum on the reform demands they made
in return for more bailout money, which the government rejected.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told his euro zone
counterparts on Tuesday that the ruling Syriza party might even
urge Greeks to vote "Yes" in Sunday's plebiscite if Athens is
granted a fresh loan, participants in the call said.
A strict limit on cash withdrawals has prevented savers
taking out large sums of money, which means that the current
level of emergency liquidity, used to make such payouts, may now
be enough to see Greek banks through the week.
Nonetheless, there are different views on the matter. While
some will push for leniency, Germany's powerful Bundesbank,
which has long argued for the funding to be reined in, will
likely stick to this stance on Wednesday.
One way of addressing its concerns would be to slightly
tighten the terms of such funding.
The ECB could, for instance, adjust the discount applied to
the security that Greek banks provide in return for Emergency
Liquidity Assistance, making it harder for lenders to access the
funds, but not significantly.
This would essentially be a symbolic step to show that the
ECB was taking into account the risk of releasing central bank
funding to the banks of a state that is on the brink of
insolvency if not already bust, people familiar with the matter
have said.
The Greek government ordered its banks to close and imposed
capital controls after the ECB, which had been steadily
increasing its funding as withdrawals from Greek banks soared,
froze it on Sunday.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)