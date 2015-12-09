(Adds quotes, background, detail)
By Marc Jones
LONDON Dec 9 A move to let Greek banks again
swap their country's government bonds for ultra-cheap European
Central Bank funding is being discussed, Greece's deputy central
bank governor said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event organised by OMFIF in London, Ioannis
Mourmouras said the reinstatement of a waiver for Greek bonds
is "on (ECB President) Mario Draghi's agenda", adding Draghi had
mentioned it publicly back in September.
Last week ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the key
to the waiver's reinstatement was that Athens showed it was
sticking to its rescue programme and implementing reforms.
"An open issue is what the level of 'haircuts' (the amount
the ECB deducts from the face value of Greek bonds as an
insurance policy) will be applied," he added "If they are
similar to those of December 2012 Greek banks' eligible
collateral would increase by around 15 billion euros."
Since February, Greek banks have been surviving on more
costly Emergency Liquidity Assistance provided by the Greek
central bank, so they are keen to get the ECB waiver reinstated.
Mourmouras said it would be a vital factor in determining
whether the country will be able to regain access to capital
markets, which he said could happen as early as the second half
of next year.
There is also, however, the issue of removing capital
controls.
He said lifting them too soon would be risky. Roughly 32 of
40 billion euros that was taken out of Greek banks by fearful
account holders earlier this year has still not come back.
"The problem with capital controls is that they are easy to
implement but more difficult to lift."
He also urged the euro zone to put in place more economic
growth friendly policies to supplement the measures the ECB is
taking. Greece is expected to remain in recession next year he
added, before returning to growth in 2017.
"The question is if this (ECB stimulus) enough to avert the
negative spiral of loan inflation and falling inflation
expectations, or whether we also need in Europe, in the euro
zone, other macro economic policies to supplement what Mr Draghi
is doing."
For Greece he proposed substantial cuts in corporate tax to
a flat rate of just 15 percent by 2020 and locked in place till
2015.
He also said the government should concentrate on getting
the grace periods on its existing bailout loans extended and
converting variable rates on future funding to low-cost fixed
rates, rather than pushing for a straight write off.
"This low interest rate environment is not going to last
forever," Mourmouras said
If it could secure the better terms its sovereign credit
rating could also rise, which in turn could bring Greek bonds
closer to qualifying for the ECB's now 1.5 trillion euro
quantitative easing programme.
