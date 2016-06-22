By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank is
expected to reinstate Greek banks' access to its cheap funding
operations as soon as Wednesday, allowing lenders to come off an
expensive emergency lifeline after more than a year as a reward
for painful economic reforms.
The funding access would big step in normalising an economy
still in recession, weighed down by capital controls and
adjustments related to its third bailout since 2010 worth up to
86 billion euros ($97 billion).
Greek banks lost their access to the ECB's regular funding
operations early last year when Athens came to the brink of
being ejected from the euro zone.
Bringing his nation back from the edge of the cliff, Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has since then pushed through a slew of
painful measures, including a reform of the pension system and
the privatisation of state assets, such as ports and regional
airports.
With economic contraction for most of the past decade,
Greece has lost over a quarter of its GDP since its peak in 2007
and unemployment stands around 25 percent.
While Greece's debt is rated "junk" by credit agencies, the
ECB was set to waive its minimum credit rating requirement at
its Governing Council meeting on Wednesday, sources told Reuters
earlier, letting banks post government-guaranteed debt as
collateral in exchange for normal funding.
Speaking to a European Parliament committee on Tuesday, ECB
President Mario Draghi said Greece has made significant
progress, qualifying for the next tranche of aid, so the ECB
Governing Council would consider the issue.
The credit requirement waiver would also be the first step
to including Greece in the ECB's 1.74-trillion-euro
asset-purchase programme, though that will require further
deliberations and a debt sustainability review.
"The reinstatement of the waiver for Greek assets by the ECB
could benefit Greek core banks' net interest income by as much
as around 80 million euros -- after tax at around 60 million
euros -- depending on the eligibility of the Greek assets and
the level of haircut imposed," Greek brokerage Euroxx said.
"This, in our view, will be essential for the reduction of
Greek banks funding costs, which along with the gradual easing
of capital controls should also help the all-important return of
deposits into the system," it said.
The ECB's waiver does not automatically solve Greek bank's
funding problems as they will still have limited eligible
collateral so they can only switch a minor part of their 64.8
billion euros worth of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to
the ECB's regular funding operations.
Though the exact details of ELA are not published, the
average interest rate charged on it is estimated to be around
100 to 150 basis points above the ECB's main refinancing rate,
currently set at 0 percent. ($1 = 0.8874 euros)
