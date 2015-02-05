FRANKFURT Feb 5 Only solvent banks should be
granted emergency central bank funding, senior European Central
Bank policymaker Peter Praet said on Thursday.
The ECB said late on Wednesday it would no longer accept
Greek government bonds as collateral for funding, shifting the
burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders with
so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA).
The ECB's move means the Greek central bank will have to
provide its banks with billions of euros in ELA in the coming
weeks. However, the ECB Governing Council can restrict such
funding if a two-thirds majority agrees.
Another heavyweight ECB policymaker, German Jens Weidmann,
said in a newspaper interview on Thursday that the ECB should be
strict in granting emergency funding to banks.
