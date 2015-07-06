FRANKFURT, July 6 Bridge funding for Greece while a new bailout programme is being negotiated could be a possibility, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"Whether it's possible is something that has to be discussed," Nowotny told Austrian state television ORF.

Nowotny added that the ECB would not be able to provide more liquidity for Greece if it defaulted on its debt.

Euro zone central bank chiefs and ECB President Mario Draghi's executive earlier decided to freeze so-called Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) at its current level, leaving Athens with little or no room for manoeuvre. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alison Williams)