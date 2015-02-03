Feb 3 The European Central Bank is unwilling to
approve Greece's proposal to sell short-term Treasury bills
worth 10 billion euros ($11.49 billion) to tide over the
debt-ridden country for the next three months, the Financial
Times reported on Tuesday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the FT quoted one
Eurozone official as saying the ECB "will play hardball" on
raising a 15 billion euros ceiling for the T-bill issuance,
which is essential for the Greek bailout plan.
Without the financing, Greece will exit the programme, which
has been in effect since May 2010, and might run out of cash
within weeks, the newspaper reported on its website.
Greece's new leftist government has made it clear it wants
to end the existing arrangement with the European Union, the
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund "troika"
when its aid deadline expires on Feb. 28.
The victory of the anti-bailout Syriza party has sparked
worries about the country's future in the euro zone if the
rescue programme ends.
If Greece does pull out, banks in the country would no
longer be able to use the ECB's normal funding operations in any
meaningful way, leaving emergency liquidity assistance, which is
more expensive and requires regular reappraisal, as the only
option.
Representatives at the European Central Bank could not be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.8702 euros)
