ATHENS, June 8 A fragile economic recovery in
the euro zone could be undermined by a possible British exit
from the European Union and a lack of cohesion among member
states on banking union, ECB Governing Council member Yannis
Stournaras said on Wednesday.
The issues were hindering further progress towards securing
a financial system architecture "appropriate to ensure
stability", said Stournaras, who is also Greece's central bank
governor.
"Failure to maintain strong growth has been the biggest
threat to long-term stability in the EU," he said in a keynote
speech to alumni of the London Business School and Stanford.
A balance needed to be struck between managing risk and
enabling investment, within a regulatory framework which does
not stymie growth. "The key to a sustainable recovery is higher
investment, yet a significant investment gap exists," he said.
On Greece, Stournaras said that he expected a number of
benefits for the country's banking system from the recent
conclusion by international lenders that Athens had satisfied
terms for another multi-billion-euro bailout.
He said a reinstatement of a waiver to allow Greek sovereign
bonds to be eligible collateral in eurosystem refinancing
operations was anticipated, though did not specify when.
He added that Greek banks were also expected to participate
in the coming targeted long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) by
the European Central Bank.
