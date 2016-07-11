* Greek cenbanker sees 0.3 pct contraction of GDP this year
* Sees 2.5 percent growth in 2017, 3.0 percent in 2018
* Says Greek govt suggested easing capital controls further
ATHENS, July 11 Greece's central bank maintains
a forecast of a mild 0.3 percent contraction in output this year
as the government has proposed a further easing of capital
controls in the country, Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras
said on Monday.
Stournaras told parliament there were growing indications a
recession in the country was bottoming out, but said there
should be no complacency in pursuing reforms outlined in a
multi-billion euro bailout deal with international creditors.
"Any delay in adopting reforms and privatisations which are
outlined in the programme could stunt an expansion in output,
resulting in fresh uncertainty, a climate of trust undermined
and weaker prospects of finally exiting this crisis," said
Stournaras.
Greece is expected to post a 0.9 percent primary surplus -
which excludes debt servicing costs - this year, exceeding its
0.5 percent target, he added. But he called on Greece's
creditors to reduce its bailout target to 2 percent from 3.5
percent after 2018.
QE
Greece almost toppled out of the euro zone in 2015 when it
plunged into financial turmoil from protracted talks with
lenders on new funding, resulting in the imposition of capital
controls on banks to stem a flight of funds.
Those controls, which have gradually been eased, will be
eased further as confidence returns in the country's banking
system, Stournaras said.
On Monday, he added, Greek authorities consulted lenders on
lifting restrictions further. That included no restrictions on
withdrawals for new deposits and allowing withdrawals for loan
repayments.
The policymaker, who also sits on the governing council of
of the European Central Bank, said he expected the country to
show signs of returning to growth in the second half of 2016.
For the whole year, he maintained his forecast of a 0.3
percent decline in output, after a 0.2 percent decline in 2015.
The economy was expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2017 and 3.0
percent in 2018.
Those projections, he said, were based on the assumption
that uncertainty would abate, there would be a resurgence in
demand and ECB's monetary policy would remain "accommodative".
The ECB would also examine the possibility of buying
government bonds worth up to 3.7 billion euros after the end of
July, as part of the quantitative easing programme, which would
continue as long as necessary, he said.
"Quantitative easing is continuing. If needed, it will
continue. There are tools for it to be deeper, and to be of
longer duration if required," he told Greek lawmakers.
Stournaras said he also believed Italian banks would be
given ample time to deal with non performing loans, and to
proceed with any recapitalisation if necessary, adding that he
did not think it would spill over into a crisis into Europe.
"Italy will be given reasonable time to reduce its bad loans
and proceed with capital increases where needed, as we did last
year," he said.
