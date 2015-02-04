BERLIN Feb 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis promised in an interview with a German newspaper that his country will "never again" have a budget deficit and tried to reassure Germany that Athens' new policies did not mean it was turning its back on reform.

"The Germans have to understand that it doesn't mean we are straying from the reform path if we give a pensioner who lives on 300 euros a month an extra 300 euros a year," the minister, who is due to visit Berlin on Thursday, told Die Zeit.

"I can promise you Greece will - apart from interest payments - never again present a budget deficit. Never, never, never!" said Varoufakis, adding that the new Greek government "will never seek financial help from Moscow".

He is scheduled to meet German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday after touring Europe to drum up support for plans to halt the austerity policies prescribed by Berlin. (Reporting by Stephen Brow; Editing by Madeline Chambers)