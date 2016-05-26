ATHENS May 26 Greece's finance minister said on Thursday he hopes Athens can qualify for the European Central Bank's quantitative easing (QE) programme swiftly and turn a page.

"With this review one of our aims was ... to enter the quantitative easing programme which we hope will come very soon," Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters two days after reaching a deal with the country's international lenders and his European counterparts on Greece's debt and its reform programme.

He also said that easing capital controls imposed in June last year will depend on the return of bank deposits.

Deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis told reporters that Greece will not be able to maintain a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP in the long term but added that Athens will not need to adopt any more austerity measures until the end of the bailout programme. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Renee Maltezou)