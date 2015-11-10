* Three major forecasters see recession ahead
* No growth until second half of next year at earliest
* Greek GDP - link.reuters.com/gyg94w
By Jeremy Gaunt
LONDON, Nov 10 Any Greeks hoping their days of
economic pain are over following the latest bailout agreement
with international lenders should look to the dire projections
from Europe's three main institutional forecasters for a reality
check.
The European Commission, the OECD and the EBRD all say
Greece is heading into recession again this year and next,
sinking back into the mire after last year's positive reading
ended a six-year depression.
The light at the end of the tunnel, all three say, may be
some growth returning during next year - but it is highly
dependent on economic and banking reform.
There will be arguments about why Greece remains in such a
state - from accusations in Athens that lender-imposed austerity
has crushed the life out of the economy to gripes from Brussels
that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftists wasted what
improvements had been achieved.
The two sides are again at loggerheads - albeit possibly
temporarily - over reforms and bailout cash, with the added
complexity that Tsipras does not want to see indebted Greeks
lose their homes while the country is providing food and housing
for thousands of asylum-seekers.
But there is no disagreement among the forecasters about the
direction the Greek economic is heading.
Both the Commission and the OECD (the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development) see a 1.4 percent
contraction this year, while the EBRD (the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development) sees 1.5 percent.
This is particularly severe given the first half of the year
saw growth of 1 percent, put down to Greeks running out to buy
durable goods ahead of a threatened "Grexit" from the euro zone.
PAIN AND PLEASURE
There is more divergence among the forecasters about next
year. The Commission and OECD see a contraction of 1.3 percent
and 1.2 percent, respectively.
The Commission reckons much of this will be carry-over
effects from this year's political and economic turmoil, which
included a failure to complete the previous bailout programme, a
referendum on austerity, a bitter fight with lenders, and the
introduction of capital controls, many of which remain.
The EBRD, however, expects a decline of 2.4 percent. Its
mere involvement is significant, given that it only added Greece
to its bailiwick of mainly poor, emerging economies this year.
If there is any good news for Greece it is that all three
forecasters see growth returning in 2016.
The EBRD offers no 2017 projection but says growth may start
again in next year's second quarter, while the Commission
predicts 2.7 percent and the OECD 2.1 percent in 2017.
The rub is that all projections are predicated on Athens
taking the reform steps the government has committed to but
railed against in the past.
"Growth is likely to return (on a quarter-on-quarter basis)
perhaps by the second quarter of the year provided investment
picks up and reforms are implemented," the EBRD said.
