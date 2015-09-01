BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment says acquisition on Lake Calhoun Center is complete
* Co's share in the investment 35 percent, 65 percent share for co's customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, Sept 1 Greece's Syriza party will scrap a value added tax on private education if voted back to power in a snap election in September, a party statement said on Tuesday evening, as its leader Alexis Tsipras campaigned on the island of Crete.
The Syriza-led government of former Prime Minister Tsipras had agreed to such a tax in July as part of prior actions needed under a deal with the country's international lenders to pave the way for talks on a third bailout.
After Tsipras stepped down to make way for the snap polls, Greece's interim government announced imposing VAT of 23 percent on private schools on Monday. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Matthias Williams)
OSLO, May 4 The latest data from the Norwegian housing market could point to a further easing of the growth in house prices, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.