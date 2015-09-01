ATHENS, Sept 1 Greece's Syriza party will scrap a value added tax on private education if voted back to power in a snap election in September, a party statement said on Tuesday evening, as its leader Alexis Tsipras campaigned on the island of Crete.

The Syriza-led government of former Prime Minister Tsipras had agreed to such a tax in July as part of prior actions needed under a deal with the country's international lenders to pave the way for talks on a third bailout.

After Tsipras stepped down to make way for the snap polls, Greece's interim government announced imposing VAT of 23 percent on private schools on Monday. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Matthias Williams)