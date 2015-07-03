BRUSSELS, July 3 The euro zone's rescue fund,
Greece's largest creditor, said on Friday it reserved the right
to call in 130.9 billion euros in debt ahead of schedule after
Athens defaulted this week on an International Monetary Fund
loan.
The board of the European Financial Stability Facility
decided to reserve its rights to act at a later stage on the
outstanding loans to Greece, an EFSF statement said.
The decision was announced two days before Greeks vote in a
referendum on whether to accept bailout terms rejected by their
leftist government. European officials have said a "No" vote
could lead to the country's exit from the euro zone.
The EFSF's chief executive, Klaus Regling, made the
recommendation rather than the two other options - waiving the
debt or demanding immediate repayment, which would have forced
euro zone governments to take large losses.
"This event of default is cause for deep concern," Regling
said in an EFSF statement. "It breaks the commitment made by
Greece to honour its financial obligations to all its creditors
and it opens the door to severe consequences for the Greek
economy and the Greek people."
On June 30, Greece failed to pay 1.6 billion euros due to
the IMF, a non-payment which could "constitute an event of
default for certain EFSF loans," the EFSF said in a statement on
July 1.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Paul Taylor)