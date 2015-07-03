(Adds "default event" quote, Fratzscher)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, July 3 The euro zone's rescue fund,
Greece's largest creditor, on Friday declared Athens in default
on its euro zone loans after missing a payment to the IMF, and
reserved the right to call in 130.9 billion euros in debt ahead
of schedule.
The decision came two days before Greeks were set to vote in
a referendum on whether to accept bailout terms rejected by
their leftist government, with a 'No' vote likely to put Greece
on a path to leaving the euro zone.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) said
Tuesday's failure to pay the International Monetary Fund
"results in an event of default by Greece, according to EFSF
financial agreements with Greece".
The board of the EFSF decided to reserve its right to act at
a later stage on its own outstanding loans to Greece, an EFSF
statement said.
EFSF chief executive Klaus Regling had had two other
options: to waive the debt, or to demand immediate repayment,
which would have bankrupted Greece and forced euro zone
governments to take large losses.
"This event of default is cause for deep concern," Regling
said in the statement. "It breaks the commitment made by Greece
to honour its financial obligations to all its creditors and it
opens the door to severe consequences for the Greek economy and
the Greek people."
Experts said the declaration of a "default event" may force
the euro zone to act on debt relief for Greece in any new
negotiations after Sunday's referendum, although euro zone
leaders have long sought to delay this option.
"This means a public debt cut for Greece must come much
faster than previously expected," said Marcel Fratzscher, head
of the Berlin-based DIW economic institute. The default meant
the euro zone needed "to first restore Greece's debt
sustainability before agreeing on a new aid programme".
The EFSF said its would decide on future actions in
consultation with euro zone states, the European Commission and
the IMF.
The Greek non-payment had no influence on the EFSF's
capacity to repay its bondholders, the statement said,
underlining that the fund relies on a "robust guarantee
structure" to borrow on capital markets.
The board of directors of the EFSF is composed of deputy
finance ministers and senior officials of euro zone states.
Incorporated in June 2010, the EFSF issues bonds to provide
loans to countries in financial difficulties. From July 2013 it
was subsumed into the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), also based in Luxembourg and
headed by Regling.
