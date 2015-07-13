NEW YORK, July 13 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that investors should brace for a "messy" implementation of Greece's debt deal.

"We should welcome and be relieved in relative terms, but markets should be prepared for...an uncertain and messy implementation process," El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.

Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euros bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the single currency. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)