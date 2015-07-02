FRANKFURT, July 2 European Central Bank policy setters plan to next discuss the provision of emergency funding for Greek banks on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Governing Council of euro zone central bank chiefs and ECB President Mario Draghi's executive will consider whether to freeze, extend or tighten the Emergency Liquidity Assistance that Greek banks depend on after the country's bailout referendum.

The current cap on such funding assistance now stands at around 89 billion euros ($99 billion), sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould)