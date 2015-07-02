FRANKFURT, July 2 European Central Bank policy
setters plan to next discuss the provision of emergency funding
for Greek banks on Monday, a person familiar with the matter
said.
The Governing Council of euro zone central bank chiefs and
ECB President Mario Draghi's executive will consider whether to
freeze, extend or tighten the Emergency Liquidity Assistance
that Greek banks depend on after the country's bailout
referendum.
The current cap on such funding assistance now stands at
around 89 billion euros ($99 billion), sources have told
Reuters.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
