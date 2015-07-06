FRANKFURT, July 6 The European Central Bank's adjustment to the discount on Greek banks' collateral for emergency funding will not impact their regular business, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.

"It doesn't change anything for the everyday business of the banks in Greece because there is a buffer between the level of ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance) and the level of the collateral," the person said.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)