BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services says offering 5 mln shares
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 6 The European Central Bank's adjustment to the discount on Greek banks' collateral for emergency funding will not impact their regular business, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.
"It doesn't change anything for the everyday business of the banks in Greece because there is a buffer between the level of ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance) and the level of the collateral," the person said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.