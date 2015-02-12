* Unexpected move flags funding pinch in Greece
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Feb 12 European Central Bank
policymakers approved extra emergency finance for Greek banks
on Thursday, as a funding pinch tightened before a crunch euro
zone meeting about the country's future.
The unexpected move by policymakers from across the euro
zone highlighted how ebbing confidence in Greece's new
government, which all but tore up a reform-for-aid programme, is
sapping banks' sources of finance, such as deposits.
Responding to this, the ECB further raised the cap on
Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) for Greek banks by about 5
billion euros ($5.7 billion) to 65 billion euros, Greek central
bank and government officials told Reuters.
Offering a carrot to Greece's radical leftist government,
Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny signalled that if it
signed up to a reform programme, the ECB could replace this
emergency funding with cheaper direct ECB finance.
"If there is the new agreement then I think we will be able
to return to the old system, because the old system was under
the condition of having an active programme in place," Nowotny,
who also sits on the ECB's Governing Council, told Reuters.
The Governing Council next meets on Feb. 18, when it could
change its stance on ELA for Greek banks if it becomes clear a
new bailout deal is within reach. But it could scale back or
halt the funding, should Athens remain at loggerheads with its
euro zone peers.
Talks among euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday failed
to produce an agreement on extending Greece's bailout programme,
which expires at the end of this month. Further
talks will be held Monday. An agreement would win extra time to
negotiate a new programme with Greece.
Sassan Ghahramani, CEO of New York-based SGH Macro Advisors,
which advises hedge funds, said the ECB move to increase the ELA
for Greek banks was "a defensive move and it is awkward because
they are doing this as negotiations are not progressing".
"The ECB does not want to be the institution that pulls the
plug (on Greece) and they certainly want to be contributing
towards a stable environment. But they have limitations on their
mandate and the Greeks need to understand this," he added.
For now, Greek banks are reliant on ELA by the country's
central bank. How long that can last is unclear.
"The question now is if there is political movement and
whether Greece comes under a programme," said one person
familiar with the matter. "ELA is for solvent banks and their
solvency is closely linked to the solvency of the state."
The ECB declined to comment.
ELA provision is critical for Greece's banks, and in turn
for the country, as the ECB cancelled its acceptance of Greek
bonds in return for funding last week.
Although emergency liquidity is granted by the national
central bank, the ECB has the final say and could,
theoretically, stop it at short notice.
The ECB would be loath to cancel the assistance, however,
because that could trigger the financial collapse of Greece.
Nowotny indicated that the ECB would be reluctant to do so,
regardless of whether a deal with Greece was struck.
But the ECB must also take care to respect the rules
governing ELA: that it be for a short period of time and given
only to solvent banks.
The head of Germany's influential Bundesbank, in contrast to
Nowotny, has consistently struck a harder tone.
Jens Weidmann said on Thursday that support can be given to
Greece only if it complies with agreements made, dismissing the
idea of debt relief for Athens as "counter-productive".
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
