ATHENS/FRANKFURT Aug 18 The European Central
Bank cut emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for Greek banks on
Tuesday, in line with a request from Athens, several sources
said, a positive sign that lenders are stabilising their
operations and building cash reserves.
The ECB cut the ELA ceiling to 89.7 billion euros ($98.96
billion) from around 91 billion euros, reflecting a growing
liquidity buffer and increasing confidence after Greece wrapped
up negotiations with creditors on a bailout package worth around
85 billion euros last week.
"The ELA cap was lowered, in line with a request by the Bank
of Greece, due to improving liquidity conditions," one of the
sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Greece has relied on ELA for months to keep its banks
functioning, while also introducing capital controls and
limiting cash withdrawals. But banks earlier reported a
liquidity buffer of around 5 billion euros, thanks to previous
ELA increases, tax and tourism inflows, pension payments and the
stabilising effect of capital controls.
International lenders earmarked 25 billion euros in the
rescue package to recapitalise Greek banks but lenders will have
to wait for fresh equity until after authorities finish a stress
test in October and approve business their business plan.
The capital injection, though not immediate, is expected to
happen before the end of the year. The ECB is next expected to
review Greek ELA at its Sept. 3 regular policy meeting.
Greece is due make a 3.2 billion euro bond payment to the
ECB by Aug 20.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
