ATHENS/VIENNA, June 22 European Central bank
chiefs will discuss whether to extend Greece's funding lifeline
again after the meeting of euro zone leaders on Monday,
officials said.
With nervous Greek savers and firms withdrawing billions of
euros in cash from accounts, the country's banks are almost
entirely dependant on central bank funding to avoid collapse and
potentially dragging down the country with them.
After hiking emergency credit for Greek lenders to about 86
billion euros last week, the ECB agreed to a further 2 billion
euros of such Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) on Monday,
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
This won breathing space for Athens, allowing teetering
banks to stay open as Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
sought to clinch a deal with euro zone backers at a meeting in
Brussels.
Austria's central bank chief Ewald Nowotny later said the
Governing Council, which is made up of central bank chiefs from
around the euro zone and the ECB's executive, would talk again
to discuss the outcome of the leaders' summit.
This was confirmed by other people familiar with the matter.
"The Governing Council raised the ELA cap and will convene
again via teleconference at any time necessary," one source
said, after savers pulled about 4.2 billion euros from Greek
lenders last week.
But Nowotny warned that Greece risked losing access to
further emergency funding for its banks if the government does
not reach a prompt deal.
"This credit is advanced until the end of today (Monday) and
whether we can continue to extend it depends on our rules as
well as the result (from negotiations) today," Nowotny told
reporters.
"(ELA) runs precisely for one day because there is a summit
meeting (of leaders) to deal with the Greek question and the
ECB, sensibly enough, did not want to anticipate the result," he
said on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.
Nowotny, who also underlined the importance of finding a
long-term 'perspective' that put Greece's future and that of its
banks on a solid footing, emphasised the urgent need to reach
political agreement.
The ECB had been approving emergency funding on a weekly
basis but is now meeting almost daily as bank withdrawals
continue and negotiations reach a climax.
