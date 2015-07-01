(Adds details)
FRANKFURT, July 1 Euro zone central bank chiefs
kept their existing cap on a funding lifeline to Greece in place
on Wednesday, the ECB said, a move that keeps pressure on Greece
as its lenders run out of cash.
The Governing Council of decision makers has pared back
support to a bare minimum ahead of a bailout referendum that
could decide Greece's future in the euro, but decided against
cutting it further, for fear that it would further destabilise
the banks.
As the central bankers gathered in Frankfurt, a defiant
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
relations with Europe before the Sunday vote.
Tightening the Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek
banks, used to make payouts, would have forced Greece to lower
its 60 euros-a-day ($66) on cash withdrawals. That could have
turned public opinion against the euro ahead of the referendum.
"The Emergency Liquidity Assistance ceiling for Greek banks
was maintained at the current level," the spokesman said.
Sources have told Reuters that this is about 89 billion euros.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by President
Mario Draghi of euro zone central bank chiefs and his own
executive in the ECB's Frankfurt headquarters.
A strict limit on cash withdrawals has prevented savers
taking out large sums of money, which means that the current
level of liquidity, used to make such payouts, may now be just
enough to see Greek banks through the week.
Some have reservations. Germany's Bundesbank has long argued
for the funding to be reined in but has been also cautious about
insisting on any radical change at this delicate moment.
The Greek government ordered its banks to close and imposed
capital controls after the ECB, which had been waving through
more funding as withdrawals from Greek banks soared, froze it on
Sunday.
($1 = 0.9052 euros)
