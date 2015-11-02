ATHENS Nov 2 Greek top administrative court has annuled a government decision which suspended Canadian Eldorado Gold's mining operations in northern Greece, court officials said on Monday.

Eldorado had appealed to Greece's top court to overturn a ban on its plans to develop a gold mine in a forested area of northern Greece, in a case widely seen as a test of the leftist government's approach to foreign investment.

"The court ruled that the reasons cited by the energy ministry to suspend Eldorado's licence - of failing to carry out laboratory safety tests in Greece - was not sufficient to revoke its permit," a court official said.

The decision is final and comes after a temporary ruling last month which allowed Eldorado Gold to resume mining. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)