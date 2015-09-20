ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece's newly re-elected Syriza party will implement the agreement it previously agreed with European Union lenders, the leftist party's spokeswoman told Reuters on Sunday.

"This will be a four-year term government with a strong parliamentary majority, which will implement the programme it promised," Olga Gerovassili said.

"It will continue the tough negotiations with the lenders, realising that this is the beginning of a battle," she said, referring to discussion over how the deal will be implemented. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)