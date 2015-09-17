* New government will be bound by bailout deal -Germany
* Banks need recapitalising before year-end
* Leading parties promise to push on with reforms
* But both will seek measures to ease austerity blow
* Greece must pass bailout review due in autumn
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Sept 16 European unease that Greece may
falter on its bailout promises after elections on Sunday looks
misplaced, at least initially, as its pressing need for money
means that whoever wins is likely to toe the line.
Both leftist Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras and conservative
New Democracy rival Vangelis Meimarakis, who are running
neck-and-neck in opinion polls, have said that if elected they
will push on with the fiscal reforms demanded by Greece's
creditors.
But euro zone creditor governments remain wary. Germany
stressed on Wednesday that the new government would be bound by
all the terms and timeframes in the bailout agreement.
"We have formulated clear conditions that must be fulfilled
and they apply to any future government," finance ministry
spokesman Martin Jaeger told a news conference in Berlin.
Both party leaders know that if they fall short, Greece will
face problems this autumn when the creditors are due to make
their first review of progress under the 86-billion-euro ($96.5
billion) programme which Tsipras, as prime minister, accepted in
July.
Tsipras forced the election by resigning last month, hoping
to quell a rebellion in Syriza over the programme's demands for
profound economic reform and yet more of the austerity policies
which have hurt Greeks so badly in the past five years.
A successful review would release a further $3 billion euros
from the bailout fund, expected to cover debt repayment
commitments and arrears to suppliers run up by the Greek state.
On the other hand, the creditors could halt the flow if they
decide Athens has failed to keep its side of the bargain.
Greece is also likely to cooperate with a European Central
Bank health check of its banks, which came close to collapse
before the bailout deal was struck.
Panicking Greeks pulled billions from their accounts before
the Syriza government closed the banks for three weeks and
imposed controls on withdrawals which largely remain in force.
The capital controls are hurting economic activity but
cannot be lifted until the banks are recapitalised, a process
expected to take effect before the end of the year. The ECB-led
review will determine how much they need, and the sum could
reach $25 billion.
"Our top priority, right after the elections, is the
recapitalisation of the banks," Olga Gerovasili, spokeswoman for
the previous Syriza government, told Reuters.
DELAYS POSSIBLE
But the bailout review, due in October, may be delayed if
horse-trading holds up the formation of a new government,
meaning the next installment would need to cover a longer
period.
Tsipras and Meimarakis ruled out working with each other in
a TV debate on Monday, turning the grand coalition that the
creditors were hoping for into a long shot.
With the state due to repay about 1.3 billion euros of
International Monetary Fund loans in December and about 6
billion euros more to the IMF and ECB in 2016, delays might also
put back discussions on relieving Greece's heavy debt burden,
widely flagged to start after the first review.
Other parts of the programme might be diluted as both
Tsipras and Meimarakis are likely to seek agreement from the
creditors to budget measures cushioning the blow for Greeks from
the bailout stipulations.
Greece narrowly avoided an exit from the euro zone earlier
this year, and both leaders may try to use a renewed "Grexit"
risk as a weapon in future negotiations with their EU partners.
Asked last week in an interview with Reuters whether he
would renegotiate parts of the bailout, Meimarakis said Greece
had to make significant progress and meet its fiscal targets to
regain its foreign lenders' trust.
But it also had to push for measures to cushion the impact
of austerity, he said, adding: "Our partners do not want to
strangle us."
Tsipras said Syriza would implement the agreement "as fast
as possible, (but) fighting on the issues that lie ahead". He
also promised to negotiate what he calls a "grey area" of labour
and pension reforms and privatisations.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David
Stamp)