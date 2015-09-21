By Jeremy Gaunt
| ATHENS, Sept 21
ATHENS, Sept 21 Alexis Tsipras, his re-election
victory still warm, received congratulations from across Europe
on Monday that carried an underlying message: "Now get on with
it".
The "it" is reforming the Greek economy as laid out in an
86-billion-euro ($96.6 billion) bailout that Tsipras agreed in
July before calling a snap election. He won that vote on Sunday
with a stronger mandate than forecast in pre-election opinion
polls, and now has few dissidents in his leftist Syriza party.
There is clearly an underlying concern in European capitals
that Tsipras, in a strong position at home, may renege on some
of the reforms tied to the bailout, particularly given how
reluctantly he agreed to it.
"We have much work ahead and no time to lose," European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to Tsipras,
adding: "We will support the new government in its efforts."
Jeroen Dijesselbloem, the hardline Dutch head of the
Eurogroup of common currency finance ministers, which negotiates
with Greece, said on Twitter he was looking forward to "continue
accompanying Greece in its ambitious reform efforts".
German government spokesman Steffen Siebert was even more
pointed: "The third bailout programme remains valid also beyond
election day," he said in Berlin.
For his part, during his election campaign Tsipras barely
mentioned the bailout, an open wound for many Greeks who have
suffered from harsh austerity during one of the worst
depressions to hit an industrialised country in modern times.
He and his Syriza party have pledged to meet their bailout
obligations, albeit promising voters that they will protect the
most vulnerable from the worst of the impact.
WIGGLE ROOM
Syriza's election manifesto speaks of "grey areas" such as
labour relations - still an important issue in a country which
is heavily unionised - pension reform and cutbacks by the end of
the year.
It also talks about needing to deal with huge numbers of
non-performing mortgages burdening bank balance sheets while at
the same time meeting a party pledge to protect primary homes.
The EU creditors are more focused on meeting targets than
taking specific actions, so there is some wiggle room for this
kind of thing.
But the bailout fights over the first half of this year were
often about Greece saying it could achieve results without
taking hard decisions. The lenders disagreed.
Tsipras, in the meantime, has begun to focus on obtaining
the debt reduction many inside and outside Athens believe Greece
needs from the creditors to make reforms to the economy
sustainable.
"The immediate objective of the coming period is the full
restoration of stability in the economy and in the operation of
banks, and broadening the ground we gained in negotiations, with
the first crucial battle debt relief," a Syriza official quoted
Tsipras as telling party officials on Monday.
The EU lenders have accepted the need for some kind of debt
relief - probably, EU officials have told Reuters, by limiting
payments to 15 percent of economic output in any given year.
But to get that, Greece will have to prove it is taking the
steps required under the bailout.
($1 = 0.8905 euros)
