By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 9 A fall in Greek bond yields to
lows seen just before elections in January has raised
expectations of a return to market normality following Athens's
flirtation with a euro exit, but for some foreign investors
distrust runs deep.
Most of the buying before a Sept. 20 snap election called by
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, soon after he capitulated and
accepted harsh reforms in exchange for a third bailout, has been
by domestic investors as Grexit fears have ebbed.
Tsipras's Syriza party, voted in by austerity-weary Greeks
in January after vowing to renegotiate the country's bailout, is
running neck-and-neck with the New Democracy conservatives ahead
of the latest poll.
In the run-up to the vote, Greek 10-year yields
extended their fall over the past month to an
eight-month low of 8.54 percent on Wednesday, reversing most of
a surge triggered by Syriza's brinkmanship with European lenders
that saw yields peak above 19 percent in July.
Some strategists said the prospect of a coalition or the
return of a conservative New Democracy government could give
further impetus to the bond market rally.
"Improved prospects for political stability warrant a
positive outlook on the Greek government bond market, in our
view," said Lefteris Farmakis, a strategist at Nomura.
International investors, however, remain wary of the
political uncertainty and lingering risks of default.
Although two-year yields have also fallen
sharply to 10.11 percent, the yield curve remains inverted in a
classic market sign that investors fear they may not get all
their money back.
The cost of insuring against a Greek default, which would
normally move in line with bond market prices, has also risen
sharply this week, albeit in thin volumes.
Those investors spooked into dumping the bonds by Syriza say
they have no intention of returning yet. They have little faith
that even a possible pro-bailout New Democracy-led coalition
will have the support to push through harsh austerity measures
demanded by Greece's lenders.
"I don't touch this kind of stuff," said Martin Wilhelm,
founder of IfK, which runs a bond fund with Acatis. The fund
owned Greek bonds as recently as last year.
"There's no trust any more. If I give someone money I need
some trust and this trust hasn't been built for five years under
the successive governments. We don't believe in the political
story. We see no value in being long the credit."
IMPLEMENTATION RISKS
Signs that the economy is heading back into recession after
growth hardly help.
"The bonds have rallied hugely once it was clear Greece
wasn't going to exit but they have now reached a ceiling. They
need more good news and I'm not sure the election is it," said
Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford
Economics.
Sterne, one of the most active analysts of the Greek bond
market, said there was a risk Syriza could end up more forceful
in opposition - since Tsipras ruled out a coalition with New
Democracy - causing policy logjams for a new government.
"The implementation of reform measures is probably going to
be weak whoever wins. They are already behind so in a way it's a
matter of 'can they keep it from going off track sufficiently
that the French don't jump into the German camp?' That seems to
me the big issue going forward," he said.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)