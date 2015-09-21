ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's new leftist-led cabinet will be announced by Wednesday morning, the leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks party said on Monday after meeting election winner Alexis Tsipras.

"It will be a progressive government, a government which will continue the task we undertook these six months, and I hope lawmakers will realise the Greek people's message for national unity," Kammenos, whose party also allied with Syriza in the previous government, told reporters.

Tsipras's Syriza party won about 35 percent of the vote in Sunday's election to give it 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament, while Kammenos's party took 3.7 percent and 10 seats. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by John Stonestreet)