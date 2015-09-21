IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
ATHENS, Sept 21 Negotiations over Greece's debt will top the agenda for Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tsipras from Monday as he prepares for a return to office following a surprisingly easy national election win, a senior source from his Syriza party said.
"We will continue negotiations in the coming period, with the debt issue being the first and most important battle," the source said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn