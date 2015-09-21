By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 21 Negotiations over Greece's debt
will top the agenda for Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tsipras from
Monday as he prepares for a return to office following a
surprisingly easy national election win, a senior source from
his party said.
Tsipras and his leftist Syriza party clinched a clear
victory in Sunday's poll as voters put aside his dramatic U-turn
over Greece's international bailout to offer him a second chance
to steer a battered economy to recovery.
Syriza said on Sunday it plans to govern in a coalition with
the small right wing Independent Greeks party, the same partner
Tsipras chose after winning the country's previous general
election in January.
But to strengthen his hand in talks with EU partners over
how to ease Greece's debt burden, he will seek a broader
consensus among the parties he defeated on Sunday, the party
source said.
"We will continue negotiations in the coming period, with
the debt issue being the first and most important battle," the
source said.
"We will ask all political forces to support our efforts."
Some European governments, particularly Germany, are opposed
to cutting Greece's debt - a so-called haircut - but not averse
to stretching out its repayment schedule.
Euro zone officials told Reuters last week that governments
are ready to cap Greece's debt-servicing costs at 15 percent of
GDP annually over the long term.
That would mean the nominal payment would be lower if the
Greek economy struggled, higher if it was more robust, they
said.
Tsipras is also planning to form a national council for
European policy, including representatives of parties other than
the Independent Greeks and which would advise the finance
minister, the Syriza source said.
Centre-left daily newspaper Ethnos tipped Euclid Tsakalotos,
the former finance minister who brokered terms of the bailout
accord in August, to be re-appointed.
JP Morgan analyst Malcolm Barr said he expected some sort of
debt restructuring to be in place by early next year.
"We continue to think that... the (bailout) programme will
make enough progress to allow a restructuring of loans from euro
area countries by the end of the first quarter of 2016," he
wrote in a note.
