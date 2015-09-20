ATHENS, Sept 20 The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras will form a government within three days, a senior party source said, as early results gave the party a clear win in Sunday's election.

"I want to repeat what Tsipras said, which is that a government will be formed within three days," the source told Reuters.

Based on around 21 percent of votes counted, Syriza had won about 35 percent of votes compared with 28 percent for conservative rival New Democracy, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

