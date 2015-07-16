ATHENS, July 16 Greece may hold snap election in
September or October, the interior minister said on Thursday
after a revolt by lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party forced
the government to rely on opposition votes to pass a vital
bailout bill in parliament.
"It is very possible that elections take place in September
or October, depending on developments. That will be the product
of a comprehensive review, not only by the government, on
developments in general," Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said
according to the text of an interview with Sto Kokkino radio
released by his office.
"Even if we do go to elections, we will seek a mandate to
adopt our programme. Part of it are the commitments arising from
the deal," he said.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)